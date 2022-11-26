Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a back-and-forth contest, Pacheco earned her revenge.

The fight began like most Kayla Harrison fights, as the Judoka was able to score the early takedown. From top position, she found herself stuck in the full guard. She spent most of the round there, landing decent shots from top position throughout the round.

Things heated up in the second. Pacheco defended quite a few takedown attempts, and she managed to land some real shots! At one point, she even reversed her way into top position for a brief moment. It was good work from the Brazilian, who became the first woman to take a round from Harrison.

Harrison started the third with an early takedown, but it was Pacheco who continued to be offensive with ground strikes. She landed enough punches to set up a triangle choke, which looked to be really tight. When Harrison escaped, however, she landed directly in mount, finishing the round in that position, throwing punches.

There were some really crazy scrambles in the fourth round, which took place primarily on the floor. Twice, Pacheco managed to reverse Harrison’s takedown attempts and gain top position. Neither woman managed to score a ton of control time, but Pacheco did land some solid shots throughout, setting up a potentially tied fight with five minutes left.

Harrison didn’t wait long into the fifth to shoot for a takedown, but Pacheco stuffed the shot and landed a ton of shots in the process. Then, she circled towards the back, landing good shots. When she moved to take the back, however, Harrison quickly spun into guard. Harrison didn’t land much from top position, but she did maintain control until the bell. Truthfully, Pacheco did a lot more damage in the fifth.

Shockingly, the judges agreed! Pacheco was awarded the unanimous decision, completing one of the largest upsets in recent MMA history.

Check out the highlights below:

Insomnia

Clearly, Alex Pereira brought a ton of his training camp into the cage with him to defeat Israel Adesanya. This is an awesome highlight!

A classic clip of “The Greatest.”

Charles Oliveira’s reaction pretty much sums it up.

Muhammad Mokaev is calling for a fight with Amir Albazi, which sounds like one of the best possible match ups of Flyweight up-and-comers.

When did Alex Volkov get so tan AND so jacked? I’m kind of shook.

Billion dollar company.

I understand why UFC booked the title match that it did, but it’s a serious bummer that Glover Teixeira is the odd man out.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I don’t care if his title reign was short lived, the fact that Jiri Prochazka became UFC champion is so uplifting.

Nothing like some backyard MMA training drama. Who’s in the right? Who cares!

B-B-B-B-B-BANGFEST!

Random Land

Of all the holidays, Black Friday is certainly one of them.

Midnight Music: A goofy Dylan and Cash track that shouts out Sacramento and Tennessee = instant song pick.

