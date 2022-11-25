Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a competitive start, Loughnane took over the latter half of the fight and stopped his foe in the fourth.

Neither man wasted much time in throwing down. Jenkins’ lead hand was accurate, and he was able to find some good positions early with his wrestling as well. Loughnane proved nearly impossible to hold, however, and he landed good strikes throughout the grappling exchanges. Most notably, Loughnane went to work early with his low kicks, which were punishing the calf and thigh alike.

By the second, Jenkins was limping a bit. The wrestler was still landing good punches, but he couldn’t drive well off his lead leg for takedowns. Stranded on his feet, he traded admirably, but Loughnane put together the heavier combinations. Furthermore, he kept pounding away at the lead leg.

The English striker continued pulling away in the third, ripping the back leg up as well. He grew more aggressive and did more damage, though Loughnane’s face was bloodied as well. By the fourth, Jenkins could barely stand, leaving him vulnerable to a huge flurry that eventually forced the referee’s hand.

From “Contenders Series” snub to PFL millionaire — not bad!

