Marlon Moraes and Sheymon Moraes squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Down two rounds, Sheymon Moraes rallied and scored the comeback knockout in the third.

Marlon’s return to the PFL cage was going so well. The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) king was moving well and seemed to have his timing down, as he lined up big counter shots. “Magic” was finding success with his takedowns as well, picking up valuable top control time while still controlling the stand up.

Heading into the third, Moraes ballooned up to a -2500 favorite on the live odds.

Nobody told Sheymon Moraes, however. Early in the third, he managed to time a heavy overhand right atop Marlon’s jab. Marlon was stunned and hit the canvas, and when he tried to tangle up a leg to buy himself some time, Sheymon smacked him with a series of hammer fists. Marlon managed to work back to his feet, but a second immediate knockdown brought in the referee.

That’s not exactly the PFL homecoming Marlon Moraes was aiming for! He’ll still be a player in 2023, but for now, his skid continues.

Check out the full highlights below:

1st Takedown goes to Marlon Moraes!



[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors69QSM | TONIGHT | 8pm ET | ESPN+ PPV] pic.twitter.com/gdJyaSvv3l — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022

MORAES ON MORAES VIOLENCE



Sheymon Moraes comes out of NOWHERE in Round 3 to knock out Marlon Moraes!! #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/Kx5XlHZ6QQ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 26, 2022

