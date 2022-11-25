Natan Schulte and Jeremy Stephens squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV at the Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) 2022 World Championships from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. In a strong performance, Schulte overwhelmed Stephens with his wrestling en route to a submission win.

Stephens began the fight with some big swings and heavy kicks, but Schulte’s first powerful takedown along the fence came early and easily. He stayed heavy on Stephens, hunting for the arm triangle choke for several minutes of the opening frame. He nearly secured a rear naked choke as well, but Stephens hung tough. “Lil Heathen” did manage to work back to his feet in the closing seconds of the first and land well, but he clearly lost the round.

Schulte scored another easy takedown to start the second. This time, there would be no surviving his onslaught, as he quickly found the arm triangle again and was able to force the tap.

It was an excellent performance by the former PFL world champion.

Check out the full highlights below:

Jeremy Stephens survives the ground attacks and puts on an offensive attack of his own to close the 1st round!



[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | TONIGHT | 8pm ET | ESPN+ PPV] pic.twitter.com/9v6LJEA4jK — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022

Natan Schulte submits Jeremy Stephens in the second round.



Pure domination.#PFLWorldChampionship



pic.twitter.com/2shz3jxf4L — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 26, 2022

For complete PFL World Championship: “Harrison vs. Pacheco 3” results and play-by-play, click HERE!