PFL World Championship highlights: Olivier Aubin-Mercier melts Stevie Ray with one-punch KO

By Andrew Richardson
PFL 7 Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Stevie Ray squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Aubin-Mercier remained undefeated in the PFL cage, scoring a brutal knockout in the closing seconds of the second round.

UFC fans may remember “The Canadian Gangster” as a grinding grappler, but his kickboxing looked sharp throughout the first frame. His calf kicks were spinning Ray around, and he made Ray miss quite a bit on his punches. Aubin-Mercier was doing damage and controlling range very well, clearing taking the opening round.

Ray managed to rebound a bit in the second. The low kicks were still a problem, but he managed to score a takedown and spend much of the round in back control. “OAM” never seemed to be in much danger, but Ray kept pursuing when he escaped. He was fighting well up until the moment he walked into a perfect check hook, one that sent Ray’s eyes spinning into the back of his head.

No follow up shots were necessary.

Check out the full highlights below:

For complete PFL World Championship: “Harrison vs. Pacheco 3” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

