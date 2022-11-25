Rob Wilkinson and Omari Akhmedov squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. In a dominant win, Wilkinson claimed the Light Heavyweight title and a million dollar check by stopping Akhmedov after the second round.

From the first bell, Wilkinson looked confident. The Aussie walked his foe down with his hands loose and low, sticking distance shots. Akhmedov didn’t look comfortable with the range or the pressure, and a lot of his big swings came up short. Wilkinson kept sticking his opponent with straight shots, and he mixed up his targets well to do damage all over.

He nearly finished the fight with a brutal jump knee at the bell.

Both men looked tired by the second, but Wilkinson continued to pour it on. He landed punches-in-bunches and heavy knees, opening up bad cuts all over Akhmedov. He floored him again near the close of the round, and Akhmedov needed help from his corner to make it to the stool. Ultimately, the doctor had seen enough, ruling the Dagestani slugger too damaged to continue.

Check out the full highlights below:

Rob Wilkinson is the 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion!



He wins via doctor stoppage#PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/1VX3QQ6MCn — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 26, 2022

