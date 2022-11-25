 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PFL World Championship highlights: Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, wins MMA debut via 45-second knockout

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: NOV 24 PFL Finals Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Biaggio Ali Walsh and Tom Graesser squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV at the PFL 2022 World Championship from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. In his amateur debut, Walsh sparked his opponent for the first-round knockout win.

It’s rare for this site to cover amateur MMA, but the Ali name still demands respect in the combat sports world! Biaggio Ali Walsh is legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s grandson, brother to boxing prospect Nico Ali Walsh, who is 7-0 as a professional.

On the preliminary portion of tonight’s PFL event, Walsh looked more experienced than the average debutante. He put together combinations well to quickly separate Graesser from his consciousness in less than a minute — that’s about as good a result any young fighter can hope for!

Check out the full highlights below:

For complete PFL World Championship: “Harrison vs. Pacheco 3” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

