Biaggio Ali Walsh and Tom Graesser squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV at the PFL 2022 World Championship from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. In his amateur debut, Walsh sparked his opponent for the first-round knockout win.

It’s rare for this site to cover amateur MMA, but the Ali name still demands respect in the combat sports world! Biaggio Ali Walsh is legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s grandson, brother to boxing prospect Nico Ali Walsh, who is 7-0 as a professional.

On the preliminary portion of tonight’s PFL event, Walsh looked more experienced than the average debutante. He put together combinations well to quickly separate Graesser from his consciousness in less than a minute — that’s about as good a result any young fighter can hope for!

Check out the full highlights below:

BIAGGIO ALI WALSH WITH A BANG TO KICK OFF THE #PFLWORLDCHAMPIONSHIP



LIVE NOW ON @ESPNPLUS ➡️ https://t.co/r6u8rfmVcq pic.twitter.com/8P9CL0dEb1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 25, 2022

BIAGGIO ALI WALSH GETS THE NIGHT STARTED EARLY #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/10851CI0Xz — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 25, 2022

For complete PFL World Championship: “Harrison vs. Pacheco 3” results and play-by-play, click HERE!