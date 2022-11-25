Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’

Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting.

That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.

The primary objective is to slap (and be slapped) until someone falls.

“I love Dana, and I would be a hypocrite if I said I wouldn’t watch this, because I will watch it, but this is not my cup of tea,” Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “What I like it problem solving. I like puzzles. What I like is (Sean O’Malley) and (Petr) Yan. This f*cking Russian assassin is rushing the gates and you’re kicking and moving away and jab at him. That’s what I like. I love technique.”

SFC Super Heavyweight Champion Dawid “Zales” Zalewski may disagree.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently agreed to regulate professional slap fighting and the promotion has since scored an eight-episode television deal with TBS beginning in January 2023, with a roster announcement due in the coming weeks.

For more on the slap fighting madness click here.