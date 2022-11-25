Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann main event headlines UFC ‘Fight Night’ card on Feb. 25

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a light heavyweight showdown between No. 7-ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 10-ranked Ryan Spann to the UFC “Fight Night” main event on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023, though a city and venue have yet to be determined.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Krylov (29-9) is coming off back-to-back wins over former light heavyweight title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson. “The Miner,” who returned to UFC after a two-year stint on the international circuit, is just 4-4 dating back to late 2018.

As for Spann (21-7), he’s also riding a two-fight winning streak. After submitting Ion Cutelaba with a guillotine choke back in May, “Superman” returned earlier this month to obliterate Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 with a thunderous first-round knockout.

Don’t expect Krylov vs. Spann to last all five rounds.

The Feb. 25 fight card will also feature the lightweight collision between Jordan Leavitt and Victor Martinez. Elsewhere on the card, Hailey Cowan and Ailin Perez hook ‘em up at 135 pounds, not long after Denys Bondar and Ode Osbourne go to war at flyweight.

Expect more fight card announcements in the coming weeks.