Professional Fighters League (PFL) concludes its 2022 season TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) with a massive night of fights at PFL 10, which will feature six title bouts to go along with six $1 million checks to the winners. Headlining the card will be a women’s Lightweight title fight between division champion, Kayla Harrison, and top contender, Larissa Pacheco.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL Championships main card below, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Co-headlining the event is a featherweight title fight between Brendan Loghnane and Bubba Jenkins, while Ante Delija will battle Matheus Scheffel in a Heavyweight affair. Also, Aspen Ladd will make her PFL debut when she takes on long-time veteran, Julia Budd.

PFL 10 QUICK RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

145 lbs.: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

265 lbs.: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

145 lbs.: Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

155 lbs.: Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

170 lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor

205 lbs.: Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov

145 lbs.: Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes

155 lbs.: Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

170 lbs.: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

125 lbs.: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

155 lbs.:Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser

PFL 10 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor

Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov

