PFL World Championship weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd makes weight!

The PFL’s big World Championship event goes down this Friday on pay-per-view with six divisional titles being determined on the main card. Along with some fancy belts, champions also earn $1 million dollars for fighting their way through the annual tournament. And as always, the fighters stepped on the scale the day before the event to make weight.

It looks like former UFC bantamweight fighter Aspen Ladd has found a reliable home to compete in. She missed weight three times in the UFC, resulting in her eventual removal from the promotion’s roster. Now she’s back at featherweight with the PFL and looking good. She weighed in at 145.4 for her non-title fight with Julia Budd.

Kayla Harrison came in with half a pound to spare, weighing in at 154.4 for her women’s lightweight championship fight against Larissa Pacheco. Harrison has already beaten Pacheco twice in 2019, but she’s certainly the toughest woman on the roster for the judo gold medalist to face.

All business for @KaylaH. All set on the search for the three-peat. #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/mKmQoywhRj — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) November 24, 2022

Bubba Jenkins needs the towel to get things done but he’s 145 even for his featherweight title fight against Brendan Loughnane.

And Marlon Moraes showed up in phenomenal shape at 146 pound for his PFL debut against Sheymon Moraes. Their fight is the featured bout on the prelim portion of Friday’s card.

The World Championships take place at the Hulu Theater in New York City. Those who want to watch it on television can tune into the ESPN+ pay-per-view for the price of $49.99. To order the PFL 2022 World Championships click here.

Here’s the full weigh-in results for the PFL 2022 World Championships:

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Kayla Harrison (154.4) vs. Larissa Pacheco (154.2) (women’s featherweight championship)

Brendan Loughnane (144.8) vs. Bubba Jenkins (145) (featherweight championship)

Ante Delija (241.8) vs. Matheus Scheffel (256.4) (heavyweight championship)

Stevie Ray (154.6) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (154.6) (lightweight championship)

Dilano Taylor () vs. Sadibou Sy (169.6) (welterweight championship)

Omari Akhmedov (202.8) vs. Rob Wilkinson (204.6) (light heavyweight championship)

Aspen Ladd (145.4) vs. Julia Budd (146)

Preliminary Card (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Marlon Moraes (146) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145.8)

Jeremy Stephens (155.8) vs. Natan Schulte (155.4)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (175.8) vs. Gleison Tibau (174.6)

Dakota Ditcheva (125.6) vs. Katherine Corogenes (124.3)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (154.8) vs. Tom Graesser (154.8)