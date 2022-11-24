Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor knows how to stay in headlines, one way or another. Earlier today, news broke that Artem Lobov was suing McGregor for an ownership stake in Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. The following Twitter rant — a McGregor staple over the last few years — isn’t quite as explosive a topic, but it did reveal one bit of critical information: a potential return timeline. Sort of?

I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

Typically, athletes removed from the USADA testing pool require at least six months of testing before they’re allowed to compete once more. McGregor seems to be insinuating that a pair of tests will allow him to fight, and he’ll only be “clear for testing” — feel free to speculate wildly on whatever that means — in February. If the February return to drug testing bit is accurate, that would make McGregor eligible to fight in August 2023.

Unless that two tests bit is accurate too? It’s a bit cryptic.

Naturally, McGregor included some shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov. His retired foe is a common target for his Twitter shots, and that held true earlier tonight, as McGregor labeled him “biggest wet the bed in fighting history” for retiring before the duo could fight again.

The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there. and a rat knawing. pic.twitter.com/23Mt0b3sDp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag there are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100% — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

Peek a boo number 2 or I smell poo. You absolute bottler. Your da gonna open hand slap you when you meet again. You are not free yet. Free is being able to stay in the mountains of Dagestan with your family. Instead you are in hotel rooms. Your kids and wife home alone. Wake up. pic.twitter.com/ZiwqEmDtlN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

McGregor also spent several tweets bragging about the sneaky and illegal knee he landed from bottom position.

Oddly enough, that’s how Joe Rogan’s name enters the mix. Apparently, McGregor didn’t like that Rogan described Khabib’s victory over McGregor as “smashed.” In response, he released an audio recording mocking Rogan and again hyping up the springbok knee.

That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never. pic.twitter.com/8cMxJKKQcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

Insomnia

THIS IS SUCKS! Why can’t we have nice things in MMA? Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 1 stands as maybe my favorite fight of the last decade, and now there will likely be no sequel.

Via @KevinI:



Dana White: "This is the worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history. It's really f—-ing bad. His shoulder is very, very bad. He's going to have serious surgery that will require extensive rehab." https://t.co/759Fzs0YMk — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 23, 2022

Prediction: Jamahal Hill knocks Anthony Smith cold, then “Lionheart” says he isn’t that good.

The previously reported Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill has a date. It will take place March 11, multiple sources tell myself and @DamonMartin. Story coming to @mmafighting shortly. Bout first reported as in the works by @MMAisland. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) November 23, 2022

Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson fight next week, but they just released a podcast together. That’s neat!

Have you ever seen main event opponents do a full podcast together?

Well now you have thanks to the NMF @WonderboyMMA for coming on our show-https://t.co/Nsn5r4Ey4f #ufcorlando pic.twitter.com/VbXsNSOlKN — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 23, 2022

Related Holland Declines Khamzat Training Invite

Paulo Costa flowing in a wrestling scramble:

Team Nurmagomedov is on top right now, but what style is the eventual solution to their dominance?

Ricardo Lamas demonstrates a cool guillotine transition:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Major damage to the leg sets up the left hook to the liver — lovely!

After a campaign of vicious leg kicks, George Hardwick get the second round TKO win.

✅ Defends his title, all hail King George #CW147 pic.twitter.com/HUsWThUAhT — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 20, 2022

Lots of level changes being met by knees as of late.

The sound of this knee. I'm shocked Da Silva's jaw is still in one piece. Beautiful timing by Quaeyhaegens pic.twitter.com/jn1IHPo1WH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 20, 2022

Even if you watched UFC 281 live, the slow-mo of the Middleweight title changing hands is worth checking out.

Relive @AlexPereiraUFC's coronation at #UFC281 in -



[ Watch the full episode of Fight Motion now on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/pb7IbeZCVf — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2022

Random Land

A sea turtle parts a school of fish:

Midnight Music: Neil Young’s “Ohio” is an all-time great protest song, but the Isley Brothers did it justice.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.