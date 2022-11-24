Bellator rankings updated following ‘Nemkov vs Anderson 2’ event in Chicago

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 288, which went down last week (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. In the main event of the evening, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to win the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and the $1 million payday that goes with it.

In the co-headlining act, Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky Pitbull to become the new lightweight champion of the world, while Daniel James knocked out Tyrell Fortune in heavyweight action.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

2. Vadim Nemkov (16-2-1)

3. A.J. McKee (19-1)

4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

5. Ryan Bader (30-7)

6. Johnny Eblen (12-0) +1

7. Sergio Pettis (22-5) +2

8. Usman Nurmagomedov NR*

9. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) -3

10. Raufeon Stots (18-1)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (17-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

4. Cat Zingano (13-4)

5. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

6. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

7. Denise Kielholtz (6-4)

8. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

9. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

10. Lea McCourt (7-2)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (30-7)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

2. Linton Vassell (23-8)

3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)

4. Cheick Kongo (31-12-2)

5. Steve Mowry (10-0) +1

6. Tim Johnson (15-9) +1

7. Marcelo Golm (10-3) +1

8. Daniel James (14-6-1) NR*

9. Tyrell Fortune (12-3) -4

10. Gokhan Saricam (8-1) -1

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (16-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-6)

2. Phil Davis (24-6)

3. Ryan Bader (30-7)

4. Yoel Romero (15-6)

5. Julius Anglickas (10-3)

6. Grant Neal (7-1)

7. Alex Polizzi (10-2)

8. Karl Albrektsson (13-4)

9. Sullivan Cauley (5-0) +1

10. Karl Moore (10-2) -1

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (12-0)

1. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

2. Fabian Edwards (11-2)

3. John Salter (18-6)

4. Anatoly Tokov (31-2)

5. Dalton Rosta (7-0)

6. Aaron Jeffery (13-3)

7. Austin Vanderford (11-2)

8. Lorenz Larkin (24-7)

9. Romero Cotton (6-1)

10. Anthony Adams (9-2)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Logan Storley (14-1) IC

2. Michael Page (20-1)

3. Jason Jackson (16-4)

4. Douglas Lima (32-11)

5. Andrey Koreshkov (26-4)

6. Goiti Yamauchi (28-5)

7. Neiman Gracie (11-4)

8. Kyle Crutchmer (9-1)

9. Sabah Homasi (17-10)

10. Levan Chokheli (11-2) NR*

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0)

1. Patricky Pitbull (24-11) -1

2. Tofiq Musayev (19-4) +1

3. Benson Henderson (30-11) -1

4. Alexander Shabliy (22-3) +1

5. Sydney Outlaw (16-5) -1

6. Brent Primus (11-3)

7. Islam Mamedov (22-1-1)

8. A.J. McKee (19-1)

9. Peter Queally (13-7-1)

10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-1)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

1. Adam Borics (18-2)

2. AJ McKee (19-1)

3. Pedro Carvalho (12-6)

4. Aaron Pico (10-4)

5. Jeremy Kennedy (18-3)

6. Mads Burnell (16-4)

7. Justin Gonzales (14-1) +1

8. Timur Khizriev (12-0) NR*

9. Daniel Weichel (42-14) -2

10. Lucas Brennan (7-0)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Raufeon Stots (18-1) IC

2. Patchy Mix (16-1)

3. Juan Archuleta (26-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (19-2)

5. Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5)

6. Danny Sabatello (13-1)

7. Leandro Higo (21-6)

8. James Gallagher (11-2)

9. Enrique Barzola (18-7-2)

10. Brett Johns (19-3) -1

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (13-4)

2. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

3. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

4. Leah McCourt (7-2)

5. Pam Sorenson (9-5)

6. Dayana Silva (10-8)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (17-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

2. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-4)

4. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

5. DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1)

6. Veta Arteaga (7-4)

7. Sumiko Inaba (5-0) +1

8. Justine Kish (8-6) -1

9. Vanessa Porto (23-10)

10. Alejandra Lara (9-6)

Bellator will be back in action on Dec. 9, 2022 to stage Bellator 289 in Uncasville, Conn., which is set to feature an the continuation of the Bantamweight Grand Prix, as Raufeon Stots defends his interim 135-pound strap against Danny Sabatello. In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche will defend her women’s Flyweight title against Julianna Velasquez.

