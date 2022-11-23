Chaos! Injured Jiri Prochazka vacates 205-pound title, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev now headlines UFC 282

The final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022 has taken the biggest hit imaginable.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole confirmed today (Weds., Nov. 23, 2022) that UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, has been injured out of his upcoming title fight rematch with Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022. Additionally, Prochazka has vacated the title because of the accident. Teixeira reportedly turned down a replacement fight, leading to Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev getting promoted to the new UFC 282 main event.

The extent of Prochazka’s injury is believed to be to his right shoulder, taking place while wrestling, per Prochazka’s manager, Tim Simpson. Surgery will be required, leaving “Denisa” sidelined for upward of a year.

UPDATE: UFC has confirmed the news and notes that Prochazka will fight for the title upon his eventual return once cleared to compete again. Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev will also now be for the vacant Light Heavyweight title.

“This is the worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history,” UFC President, Dana White, told Yahoo! Sports. “It’s really f—king bad. His shoulder is very, very bad. He’s going to have serious surgery that will require extensive rehab.”

Prochazka won the title in June 2022 in epic fashion, scoring a last-minute comeback rear-naked choke submission against the aforementioned Teixeira (watch highlights). The Czech Republic native was on his way to losing the back-and-forth bout, but continued his history of finishes, locking up a candidate for 2022’s Fight of the Year.

UPDATE: Further commenting to Yahoo! Sports, White touched on Prochazka and Teixeira’s sides of the news; “We met with Jiri last night and listen, this guy is one of the classiest humans of all-time,” White said. “He is such a warrior and was so bummed out. He brought up stepping aside to us before we ever got there. He’s going to be out a long time and at some point, we would probably have had to strip him. But he brought it up to us and said out of respect for the other fighters, he didn’t want to hold up the division. Let me tell you, that kid’s a stud, man, to react like that.

“We offered Glover the fight [against Ankalaev]. For some reason, he didn’t want the fight, so we had to move on. If we couldn’t have the rematch, getting Ankalaev, who has the second-longest winning streak in light heavyweight history, and Blachowicz, who is the former champion, is really fortunate. It all fell into place for us as it often seems to do. But that’s a great fight, too, and now it’s for the full title.”

Ariel Helwani has since shared that Teixeira countered the offer with moving the fight to UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, because the short-notice change-up was too soon. Obviously, UFC needed to keep a title fight on UFC 282 as the Light Heavyweight strap was the only one set to be contested.

UFC 282’s new lineup can be seen here:

205lbs.: (C) - Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

155lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

170lbs.: Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

145lbs.: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

135lbs.: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

185lbs.: Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

265lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

185lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

145lbs.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

185lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

145lbs.: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

135lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman

125lbs.: Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva