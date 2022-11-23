Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco staredown video from PFL Championship press conference

Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison came face-to-face with longtime Brazilian nemesis Larissa Pacheco at the conclusion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) press conference on Thurs. in New York City, just one day in front of their headlining clash on PFL pay-per-view (PPV) this Fri. night (Nov. 25) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.

Check out their staredown in the embedded video above.

“I feel that with my game, I’m a lot more versatile than Kayla,” Pacheco recently told MMAmania.com. “I have a lot more weapons, a lot more things to show and I feel like she has more stuff to prove. She has to show some variables in her game and different sides of it instead of the usual.”

Pacheco is a +440 underdog.

The PFL 2022 World Championship will feature finalists from six different weight classes facing off for world championship titles, each worth $1 million. Also competing on Fri. night in “The Empire State” are Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson, as well as Bubba Jenkins vs. Brendan Loughnane, among others.

To order the PFL 2022 World Championships click here.