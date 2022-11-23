Latest UFC Vegas 67 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Gastelum vs. Imavov’ on Jan. 14

Event: UFC Vegas 67: “Gastelum vs. Imavov”
Date: Sat., Jan. 14, 2023
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 67 Main Event On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov
UFC Vegas 67 Main Card, Prelims Bouts On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos
145 lbs.: Jarno Errens vs. David Onama
125 lbs.: Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento
170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
125 lbs.: Jeff Molina vs. Jimmy Flick
135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira
145 lbs.: Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian
145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
155 lbs.: Omar Morales vs. Mateusz Rebecki
185 lbs.: Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
