Latest UFC Vegas 67 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Gastelum vs. Imavov’ on Jan. 14

Event: UFC Vegas 67: “Gastelum vs. Imavov”

Date: Sat., Jan. 14, 2023

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 67 Main Event On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Vegas 67 Main Card, Prelims Bouts On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

145 lbs.: Jarno Errens vs. David Onama

125 lbs.: Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

125 lbs.: Jeff Molina vs. Jimmy Flick

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira

145 lbs.: Daniel Argueta vs. Isaac Dulgarian

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

155 lbs.: Omar Morales vs. Mateusz Rebecki

185 lbs.: Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 67 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.