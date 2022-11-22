Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny targeted for UFC 283 in Brazil

Gilbert Burns finally has his next dance partner.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 22, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between No. 5-ranked contender, Burns (20-5), and No. 12-ranked, Neil Magny (27-9), is close to finalization for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“To be honest, I was looking to fight Belal Muhammad or someone higher ranked, but this guy called me out,” Burns told Okamoto. “You’re not going to call me out, go to Brazil and beat me.”

Burns has been itching to get back in action since his April 2022 Fight of the Year candidate opposite Khamzat Chimaev. Unfortunately for “Durinho,” he suffered a unanimous decision defeat in the bout and had been hoping to line up an encounter against fellow former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal. Instead, he draws the new record holder for most wins in UFC Welterweight history, Magny.

Magny rebounded in his last time out, defeating Daniel Rodriguez via third round d’arce choke submission at UFC Vegas 64 (watch highlights). The win prevented Magny from going on what would have been just the second losing streak of his active 36-fight career, dating back to his UFC start in 2013.

With 2023 drawing near, it looks more and more likely that UFC 283 will only host a single title bout. Regardless, the Brazilian faithful is being represented proudly with a likely thrilling showcase.

The full lineup for UFC 283 as it currently stands can be seen here:

125lbs.: (C) Deiveson Figueiredo vs. (IC) Brandon Moreno

205lbs.: Maurício Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

205lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

170lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

265lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

155lbs.: Thiago Moisés vs. Guram Kutateladze

155lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

185lbs.: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

125lbs.: Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

170lbs.: Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

145lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

170lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny