Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley 2 headlines Bellator Dublin on Feb. 25

Bellator MMA welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov, is set to make his long-awaited return to action to face off against current interim champion, Logan Storley, in the main event of Bellator 291 on Feb. 25. 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. The promotion announced the championship rematch earlier today (Tues., Nov 21, 2022).

Amosov initially defeated Storley at Bellator 252 in Nov. 2020, which catapulted him into a title fight against Douglas Lima. Amosov went on to defeat "The Phenom" via unanimous decision to capture the 170-pound strap and improve to an immaculate 26-0.

He was in line to face Michael Page in his first title defense before he opted to put his career on hold to defend his home country of Ukraine in the war against Russia. As a result, Storley agreed to step in to face Page in an interim title fight, defeating him at Bellator 281 via split decision.

Co-headlining the event will be a pivotal featherweight bout between top contenders, Jeremy Kennedy and Pedro Carvalho. Kennedy is coming off a TKO (doctor stoppage) win over Aaron Pico at Bellator 286, his second straight win. As for Carvalho, he is coming off a huge win over Mads Burnell, defeating him via unanimous decision two months ago at Bellator 285 in Dublin.

