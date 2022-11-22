UFC Vegas 66 poster drops for ‘Cannonier vs Strickland’ on Dec. 17

Ready to close out 2022 with Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland [ #UFCVegas66 | December 17th | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/DTbYDxwooq

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) signed, sealed, and will soon deliver a middleweight main event between top 185-pound contenders Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland for the upcoming UFC Vegas 66 mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 17, 2022 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

Cannonier (15-6) came up short in his bid to dethrone former middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya after five rounds of action at UFC 276 last July. Despite the setback, the 38 year-old “Killa Gorilla” remains ranked in the No. 3 slot behind ex-champion Robert Whittaker.

Strickland (25-4) is looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Brazilian terror Alex Pereira, also at UFC 276, a first-round finish that booted “Tarzan” from the 185-pound title chase. “Poatan” went on to capture the crown at UFC 281 while Strickland holds steady at No. 7.

In addition to the Cannonier vs. Strickland main event, the UFC Vegas 66 fight card will also feature the middleweight collision between Julian Marquez and Deron Winn. Elsewhere in the lineup, Tafon Nchukwi battles Jamal Pogues in a light heavyweight matchup, while Sergey Morozov and Journey Newson hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

