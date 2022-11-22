Bon voyage! Judge grants Cain Velasquez trip to Tempe for AAA pro wrestling match

Cain Velasquez is not only out of jail, he’s also out of state from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4.

Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez permission to compete in the upcoming AAA pro wrestling event on Dec. 3 in Tempe, Ariz., without the use of his ankle monitor, so long as the former UFC heavyweight champion hires and pays for his own police babysitter for the duration of the trip.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Velasquez, no stranger to the high-flying world of lucha libre, was recently released on bail while awaiting trial for his attempted murder charge. The former collegiate wrestling standout was arrested for chasing down a suspected child molester and opening fire on the streets of San Jose.

His trial is expected to get underway at some point in early-to-mid 2023.

Related Velasquez Pleads Not Guilty

In addition to his run in UFC and AAA, the 40-year old Velasquez also had a brief stint with WWE, rekindling his cagefighting feud with former heavyweight opponent Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately for Velasquez fans, art did not imitate life and Lesnar prevailed in less-than-dramatic fashion in late 2019.

Velasquez will resume home detention and GPS monitoring upon his Dec. 4 return.