Latest UFC Vegas 66 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ on Dec. 17

Event: UFC Vegas 66: “Cannonier vs. Strickland”
Date: Sat., Dec. 17, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 66 Main Event On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
UFC Vegas 66 Main Card, Prelims Bouts On ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov vs. Arman Tsarukyan
185 lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn
205 lbs.: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamal Pogues
135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson
125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Brandon Royval
185 lbs.: Albert Duraev vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Michael Morales
155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
135 lbs.: Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Said Nurmagomedov
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
205 lbs.: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Vitor Petrino
170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger
115 lbs.: Cory McKenna vs Cheyanne Vlismas
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 66 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...