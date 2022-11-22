Latest UFC Vegas 66 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ on Dec. 17

Event: UFC Vegas 66: “Cannonier vs. Strickland”

Date: Sat., Dec. 17, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 66 Main Event On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 66 Main Card, Prelims Bouts On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov vs. Arman Tsarukyan

185 lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

205 lbs.: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamal Pogues

135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson

125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Brandon Royval

185 lbs.: Albert Duraev vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Michael Morales

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

135 lbs.: Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Said Nurmagomedov

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

205 lbs.: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Vitor Petrino

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger

115 lbs.: Cory McKenna vs Cheyanne Vlismas

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

