KSI vs Dillon Danis odds: YouTube boxer healthy betting favorite to whoop jiu jitsu ace

We’ve had a chance to see what Dillon Danis can do with his hands over the last few weeks and let’s just say the bookies are not impressed.

After getting slapped up by Nate Diaz and boxed down by Anthony Taylor, the part-time Bellator MMA welterweight opened as the +170 underdog in his celebrity boxing match against YouTube personality KSI, who is the -210 favorite for their upcoming DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) showdown on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at Arena Wembley in London, England.

That’s according to BetOnline.ag.

KSI, 29, is coming off a knockout victory over Luis Alcaraz Pineda as part of the “Misfits Boxing” event back in August, improving his unofficial record to 4-0-1 with three knockouts. As for Danis, also 29, he hasn’t seen action since capturing a submission win over Max Humphrey back in June 2019 and seems content to just hang around and be hated.

Danis holds an impressive 0-0 record in boxing with a whopping 0 knockouts.

“The thing that is a little frustrating is when you think about Dillon Danis, the guy has a great ground game, he’s one of the best Jiu-Jitsu guys on the planet,” Bellator President Scott Coker said (via MMA News). “So we signed him, we wanted to develop him, we wanted him to come into our system and start fighting. Fighting tougher guys ... but I think he got sidetracked a little bit and other things got in the way. To me, he had a lot of potential. We can’t make him do it, he’s gotta want to do it. Right now he’s doing something else.”

The KSI vs. Danis undercard is expected to be announced in the coming days.