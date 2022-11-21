ONE Championship claims superiority over Bellator in ‘any’ metric: ‘Our champions would steamroll Bellator guys’

While Bellator has proven willing to play ball with other mixed martial arts (MMA) organizations, the same seemingly can’t be said for ONE Championship — perhaps outside of a groundbreaking trade.

Both major MMA promotions held events this past weekend (ONE holding two) resulting in a head-to-head viewership battle. Titles changed hands on each side of the globe with Bellator Lightweight titlist, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, dropping the strap to the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, ONE Lightweight champion, Christian Lee, achieved double champ status, knocking off Kiamrian Abbasov at Welterweight (watch highlights).

ONE Founder and President, Chatri Sityodtong, was asked about the head-to-head with his U.S. counterpart and couldn’t have been less threatened by his competition.

“I mean, look at viewership numbers, the social media metrics, look at organic video views, anything,” Sityodtong told South China Morning Post. “Bellator is like five percent that of ONE. Even competition-wise, our champions would steamroll Bellator guys.

“The only co-promotion I’m interested in is UFC,” he concluded. “Champion versus champion.”

Regarding Sityodtong’s claims of better viewership numbers and metrics, a quick Google Trends search reveals that not to be so accurate.

“Bellator is like five percent that of ONE” - Chatrihttps://t.co/xjYteyZiTX pic.twitter.com/8pxPtk6qNg — Jonathan of Kowloon & Cotai (@GlobeSvcs) November 21, 2022

With Bellator 288 now in the rear-view mirror, the promotion gears up to close out 2022 with Bellator 289 in Uncasville, Connecticut on Dec. 9, 2022, before heading to Japan for another co-promotion affair with RIZIN at RIZIN 40 on Dec. 31, 2022. Aside from RIZIN, Bellator has also worked with organizations like premier European MMA provider, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW).

ONE has long been seeking a potential debut in the U.S. and 2023 appears to be the year it gets closer than ever thanks to the current Amazon Prime streaming deal in place. Sityodtong has continually expressed that discussions have been had with U.S. state commissions regarding how the full ONE product can make a transition to the country.