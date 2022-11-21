 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC fighter wrote the bible for strippers (seriously)

“This book is the difference between making $1,000 a month to making $10,000 a month and more! A complete instructional for the Exotic Entertainment industry. This book is a guide for how to be a stripper. Everything from appearance to how the industry works, how to talk to customers, what they’re thinking, and how to receive the money.” —Stripper Bible, 2017

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you’re a stripper making $1,000 per month but dream of one day earning $10,000 per month (or more), then you might want to pick up a copy of Stripper Bible (Entertainer Edition) released back in early 2017 by UFC strawweight Crystal Vanessa Demopoulos.

For non-strippers, I can’t think of a better stocking stuffer for Christmas 2022.

“It’s called Stripper Bible, it’s a how-to for exotic entertainers,” Demopoulos, a retired stripper, told The MMA Hour. “My dad helped me, but girls don’t help each other in that atmosphere. It's a shark tank, everyone is just trying to bury the other person. I wrote the book so I could help other girls that actually wanted to learn how to make money without compromising their values. I wrote the bible for strippers. This is how to be an exotic entertainer.”

You can pick up a paperback copy of Stripper Bible for just $30 on her website here.

Demopoulos, 34, improved her record to 9-4 by capturing a unanimous decision victory over Maria Oliveira at the UFC Vegas 65 event last weekend in Las Vegas, a city that knows a thing or two about stripping. “Lil’ Monster” is now the winner of three straight.

Perhaps her sequel can be titled the Strawweight Bible?

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania