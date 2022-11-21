UFC fighter wrote the bible for strippers (seriously)

If you’re a stripper making $1,000 per month but dream of one day earning $10,000 per month (or more), then you might want to pick up a copy of Stripper Bible (Entertainer Edition) released back in early 2017 by UFC strawweight Crystal Vanessa Demopoulos.

For non-strippers, I can’t think of a better stocking stuffer for Christmas 2022.

“It’s called Stripper Bible, it’s a how-to for exotic entertainers,” Demopoulos, a retired stripper, told The MMA Hour. “My dad helped me, but girls don’t help each other in that atmosphere. It's a shark tank, everyone is just trying to bury the other person. I wrote the book so I could help other girls that actually wanted to learn how to make money without compromising their values. I wrote the bible for strippers. This is how to be an exotic entertainer.”

You can pick up a paperback copy of Stripper Bible for just $30 on her website here.

Related Demopoulos Credits 13 Years As A Stripper For Her BJJ Skills

Demopoulos, 34, improved her record to 9-4 by capturing a unanimous decision victory over Maria Oliveira at the UFC Vegas 65 event last weekend in Las Vegas, a city that knows a thing or two about stripping. “Lil’ Monster” is now the winner of three straight.

Perhaps her sequel can be titled the Strawweight Bible?