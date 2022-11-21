Cain Velasquez petitions court to allow pro wrestling match in Arizona — despite home detention, GPS monitoring

Cain Velasquez was released on $1 million bail earlier this month in Santa Clara, Calif., on the condition he submit to home detention, GPS monitoring, outpatient treatment at Windmill Wellness Ranch, and random search and seizure, among other court-mandated requirements.

But less than two weeks after the former UFC heavyweight champion was returned to his family, he’s already petitioning the court to permit a trip out of state for a pro wrestling appearance under the AAA banner, where the masked Velasquez previously competed back in Sept. 2019.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya passed the petition to a second judge more familiar with the case and a ruling is expected as soon as Tuesday. Not surprisingly, a representative from the district attorney’s office — acting on behalf of lead prosecutor Aaron French — objected to the request.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Velasquez, 40, pleaded not guilty multiple charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly chasing down a suspected child molester and opening fire on the streets of San Jose. His trial is expected to get underway at some point in early-to-mid 2023, barring any more setbacks.