Leon Edwards learning nothing from Jorge Masvidal criminal trial, eyes ‘Gamebred’ revenge ‘in the street’

Leon Edwards wants revenge on Jorge Masvidal.

If he can’t get it inside the Octagon, then “Rocky” is willing to settle his score “in the street.” I guess the newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion hasn’t been paying attention to the aftermath of the last street fight “Gamebred” had in Miami, or what happens in the real world when fists start flying with reckless abandon.

Is it worth it for some goofy slap attack three years ago in London?

“I can’t let it go,” Edwards told Breakfast Club (transcribed by Danny Segura). “It’s not let go, and this happened three years ago. Yeah, it’s not let go, and I have to get it back in the Octagon or in the street. It has to be got back. I don’t like him. We had a scuffle backstage. That was in London, as well, my hometown, but they took him, moved him, hid him, and fled him out of my country. I haven’t seen him since. That was three years ago.”

Edwards feasted on “three piece and a soda” backstage at UFC London.

Masvidal is no stranger to street justice, attacking Colby Covington outside a Miami steakhouse back in March. “Gamebred” allegedly injured “Chaos” — something he failed to do in his UFC 272 loss to Covington — and caused property damage in the process. Masvidal is expected to stand trial at some point in early 2023.

Which should be enough to scare matchmakers away from this welterweight title fight.