As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence.

Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.

Peralta has contested the majority of her professional career in Invicta FC with some side-forays into bareknuckle boxing, where she is perfect (2-0). So, Aline was up against stiff competition for her first MMA fight. That didn’t stop the younger Pereira sibling from managing to knock down her opponent in the second round. Unfortunately, she found herself knocked down in the third round, and would be out-pointed on the scorecards.

Watch some highlights here:

Aline Pereira has power in her hands pic.twitter.com/JKdE0TnhZM — Mac Tyson (@MacTysonKarate) November 19, 2022

ALINE PEREIRA GETS DROPPED pic.twitter.com/9NwdEveWYn — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 19, 2022

Welcome to MMA, Aline Pereira! pic.twitter.com/xem4wxx68D — Gnarls do Bronxs (@zestywinter) November 19, 2022

Aline Pereira gives Helen Peralta the double bird #LFA147 pic.twitter.com/cyaj0RDv29 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 19, 2022

“I’ve been following my brother’s footsteps since the beginning,” Aline said in an interview leading up to her LFA fight. “I [sign with] every promotion he fights, I go after him everywhere he goes, so [the transition to MMA] happened naturally. I already knew that I would also follow him if he went to MMA. Right now I’m focused only on MMA because you can’t focus on doing both, fighting kickboxing and then MMA. You have to focus on only one of them to get to your goal.”

Aline Pereira, sister of former GLORY Champion Alex Pereira, is set to make her professional MMA debut



pic.twitter.com/Ss9mLJUTyj — thelegend26 (@WaleedOmar1996) November 8, 2022

Pereira — UFC’s new Middleweight champion — was in his sister Aline’s corner to help her with her MMA debut, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome this stiff first test in the cage. However, she definitely looked good considering how little time she’s spent in MMA, and her kickboxing skills were on display and already paying dividends. We’ve got a feeling the 32-year-old Aline may indeed follow her brother into UFC with another year or two of hard work and training.