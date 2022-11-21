Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022.

Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses five judges instead of three). It was Overeem’s first fight since being released from UFC in Feb. 2021 after losing to Alexander Volkov.

“Demolition Man” left the organization on a 4-2 run.

The win set up Overeem to fight Glory Heavyweight champion, Rico Verhoeven, but now that fight is in jeopardy after the “A” sample taken on the night of the Overeem vs. Hari fight came back positive for a banned substance. A “B” sample is currently being tested to confirm the irregular finding. According to Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, Overeem’s team is saying, “the substance found is not a performance-enhancing substance.”

For years, rumors and jokes about Overeem and his “Horsemeat Diet” have swirled across the Internet. “Demolition Man” has always been an absolute species of a fighter, even amongst fighters, so speculation about potential performance-enhancing drug use has always tailed him. Overeem fought for Rings, PRIDE, DREAM and Strikeforce over the first 10 years of his fighting career, but it wasn’t until he joined UFC in 2011 that he was extensively drug tested ... and immediately problems arose.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) granted Overeem a license to fight Brock Lesnar so long as both men were drug tested 1.5 months out from their fight. Overeem’s tests never made it to NSAC in any usable fashion and the commission was forced to issue a new conditional license with further testing demands once Overeem arrived in America.

After beating Lesnar, Overeem was set to face Heavyweight Junior dos Santos at UFC 146 in 2012. Unfortunately for “The Reem,” he failed an NSAC drug test in the lead up to the fight, popping with an insane 14-to-1 testosterone-to-epitestosterone (T/E) ratio. The normal, less superhero T/E ration is 6-to1. Overeem claimed the failed test was caused by, “an anti-inflammatory medication that was mixed with testosterone.”

Overeem was suspended for nine months.

Overeem returned in 2013, but went on a 1-3 skid with “extremely low testosterone” before righting the ship. From there, he went on a four-fight win streak, only to lose to Stipe Miocic in a 2016 title fight. From that point on, Overeem became a gatekeeper, capable of beating anyone outside of the Top 5, but unable to keep back the next generation of heavyweights like Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes and Jairzhinho Rozenstruik.

All the while, even with United States Anti-Doping Agency (U.S.A.D.A.) testing in place, Overeem stayed out of trouble.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what substance turned up in Overeem’s drug test, and what kind of suspension he may face because of it. If it’s true that the substance isn’t a straight performance-enhancing drug like testosterone, perhaps he’ll get off light. Based on recent press releases from Glory, fighters can receive as little as an “official reprimand” or as much as 20 months.

We’ll keep you informed on what happens as this story develops.