Aaron Pico undergoes successful shoulder surgery, could return in six to eight months

Aaron Pico’s quest to earn his first-ever shot at a Bellator world title came to a screeching halt after he suffered a technical knockout (TKO) loss as a result of a shoulder injury he suffered in the first round against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286.

Despite his corners “best” efforts to pop the shoulder back into place, Pico wasn’t allowed to continue despite his constant pleas to do so. A month and a half removed from the injury, the talented Featherweight is now on the mend after undergoing successful shoulder surgery, which will keep him out until mid-2023.

“He had extensive shoulder surgery based on the dislocation when he fought Jeremy Kennedy,” revealed “Big” John McCarthy during the Bellator 288 event last Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022). “But they said it all went well and he could be back in six to eight months.”

The unfortunate loss ended his six-fight win streak that stemmed back to early 2020. It was widely believed that had Pico won the bout he would have faced Patricio Freire for the 145-pound title in 2023.

Instead, the talented wrestler will now have to work on rehab in order to work his way back into the championship picture. But since he is still ranked No. 4 at 145 pounds, it may only take an impressive win or two to put him right back in the thick of things.

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.