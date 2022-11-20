Paddy Pimblett reveals how he’s losing 50 pounds for UFC 282

What Paddy Pimblett eats, Paddy Pimblett must eventually burn. That’s the unfortunate reality of getting pig fat after every win in the UFC. In a new video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” laid out what he’s doing to lose 50 pounds and get back into shape for UFC 282 on December 10th.

The video joins Paddy halfway through his fat loss process, 30 pounds down from his absolute heaviest in the summer.

“Obviously every single camp you do, when you get to fight week you’re like ‘Best camp of me life, best camp of me life,’” Pimblett said. “The last camp was the worst camp of me life. I literally got back from America and I had seven weeks to make weight, the UFC announced that [UK] date and I was like ‘Well, I’m going to have to fight on it, aren’t I?’ It’s in the O2. I had like seven weeks to lose like 20 kilo (44.1 pounds) ... and I done it.”

“Where I’m at now, I’ve got nine kilo to lose,” he continued. “I’ve done more than that overnight. I’ve done 8.4 kilos (18.5 pounds) overnight before. I can do 9 kilos (20 pounds) in four weeks.”

After stuffing his face with up to 10,000 calories a day, Pimblett said he was down to 1500 calories a day, carefully prepared by his friend and former training partner Joel McCarthy aka “The Macro Chef.” A typical week’s worth of meal servings are made up of items like protein pancakes, protein granola, chicken salad wraps, burger patties, and BBQ chicken burritos.

“Roughly he’s eating and consuming between 1400 and 1700 calories on a day,” McCarthy said. “It makes it a whole lot easier that I’m a qualified chef as well, I’ve been through fight camps, I’ve cut weight, I’ve made weight. We have got the knowledge of healthy food and unhealthy food.”

“It just makes my life ten times easier, and they’re delicious, I don’t know how many calories are in ‘em,” Pimblett said. “There’s no rocket science to it, it’s not hard. Get yourself in a calorie deficit. Why do you think I get so fat? Because I go from eating like 1500 to 2000 calories a day to eating 8000 a day. That’s why the weight piles on. And that’s why it comes off so easy. Well, not proper easy, but Macro Chef makes it easy.”

Pimblett fights 19-5 Sanford MMA fighter Jared Gordon at UFC 282, and while Gordon isn’t ranked at lightweight he is another small step up in competition for Pimblett, who remains unbeaten in the UFC with three straight wins.