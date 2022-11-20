Red-hot Jack Della Maddalena calls out Vicente Luque, Daniel Rodriguez for UFC 284 in Perth

The red-hot Jack Della Maddalena wants a Top 15 match up following another impressive performance at UFC Vegas 65 last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, finishing Octagon veteran, Danny Roberts, via first round knockout (watch highlights).

The Australian has been absolutely scorching since joining UFC, notching three first round finishes and is currently riding a 13-fight win streak. Oh, and those three knockouts have all come in his UFC rookie campaign — Pete Rodriguez at UFC 270 in Jan. and Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275 in June.

Maddalena, 26, is not trying to slow down and is all but guaranteed to fight next in three months at UFC 284, which will take place in his hometown of Perth, Australia.

“Yeah, 100 percent you know? I’m heading home Wednesday, so if I can fight and save myself a big international travel then that is going to be awesome,” Maddalena told MMAmania.com during his UFC Vegas 65 post-fight interview.

As for opponents, he is literally down to fight anyone, but is hoping for a Top 15-ranked opponent.

“Of course, a ranked fighter would be awesome,” Maddalena said. “You know, in Perth, a ranked fighter ... yeah, it would be a perfect start to what I’m hoping is gonna be another big year.... Like everyone has got different plans and schedules, and Perth is a long way to travel to get beaten up. So yeah, whatever. Honestly, the first person they offer me, I will say probably say yes, just to lock in the day.”

When asked about two potential fellow strikers in the Top 15, Vicente Luque and Daniel Rodriguez, Maddalena agreed those are great fights.

“Either one of those is awesome,” he concluded. “I don’t know where they’re ranked, but yeah, just those two names — they’re good names. You know, the Perth crowd will blow the roof off in there.”

UFC 284 is shaping up to be an absolute pay-per-view (PPV) banger (see full fight card here), featuring reigning Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, looking to join the promotion’s coveted “champ champ” club when he jumps to Lightweight to challenge current 155-pound titleholder, Islam Makhachev. In addition, 145-pound contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett hook ‘em up for the interim Featherweight belt while “The Great” handles his business at Lightweight.

