Not the first time! Patricio Pitbull slams Bellator and Co. for making brother wait five hours for stitches

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is pissed with Bellator MMA and the Illinois athletic commission.

Following Bellator 288 on Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022), Patricio lashed out at Bellator on social media because his older brother, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, apparently had to wait more than five hours to see a doctor to get stitched up after his fight with Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

“Illinois Commission don’t serve for s—t! Not a single doctor on site to stitch my brother,” Pitbull wrote on Twitter. “We were sent to a hospital, treated like s—t for more than 5 hours, and still waiting! @bellatormma needs to have a medical team ready to do that on the events. Not the first time!”

Illinois Commission don't serve for shit! Not a single doctor on site to stich my brother. We were sent to a hospital, treated like shit for more than 5 hours and still waiting! @bellatormma needs to have a medical team ready to do that on the events. Not the first time! pic.twitter.com/lOJNL6kz17 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 19, 2022

In the photo Patricio provided, there was a gnarly gash over Patricky’s eyebrow that he sustained during his co-main event fight. Speaking of that fight, Patricky dropped his Bellator Lightweight title in a five-round clinic to Nurmagomedov, who kept his perfect professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record intact (16-0).

Patricky won Bellator’s vacant 155-pound title, which his brother actually vacated in Oct. 2021 (details here) so he could pursue the promotion’s 145-pound crown (and win it). He defeated Peter Queally via second round technical one month later; however, he was unable to defend it.

Just a few hours after finally getting stitched up, Patricky vowed to get his title back in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix that will take place in 2023.

“Congratulations Usman, you have great talent. I was too cautious and wasn’t myself in the cage last night,” Patricky wrote. “Never got into gear. It won’t happen again. Next year starts the Lightweight Grand Prix and I will claim the title and the prize. Write that down.”