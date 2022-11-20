Look out, trolls! Mixed martial arts (MMA) media members can fight, too. Well, some of them.

Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2023) inside Circa Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, popular MMA journalist, Oscar Willis, competed in his first amateur cage fight at Tuff-N-Uff: “Fight for Our Troops, Round 11,” defeating Jeremiah Benavidez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

The bout was the Alta program finale — formerly known as Wimp 2 Warrior — a 20-week journey that transforms ordinary humans into semi-dangerous face punchers.

Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) gets the unanimous decision win!!! pic.twitter.com/5e5cNSXhSz — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 20, 2022

Willis, a journalist for Conor McGregor’s The Mac Life media house, decided to join the Alta program earlier this year and trained at Xtreme Couture, which is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Willis won a wild scrap filled with back-and-forth action, with the most significant moment in the fight coming in the second round when Willis dropped Benavidez with a hard right cross after eating several punches.

Oscar drops his opponent in the second round!!! pic.twitter.com/5ny4SxWhrA — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 20, 2022

It is unknown at this time if Willis will fight again.

Another MMA media member, MMAFighting.com’s E. Casey Leydon, also stepped in the cage this for the first time earlier this year, competing at Celtic Gladiator 31 back in March and earning a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Watch Willis’ entire fight below: