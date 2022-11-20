Well, who saw that coming?

During the Misfits Boxing 003 broadcast last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), it was announced that KSI and Dillon Danis will fight at MF & DAZN X Series 004 inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Jan. 14, 2023.

Danis and KSI faced off in the ring after KSI announced the upcoming boxing match.

These two want to get after it RIGHT NOW @KSI vs. @dillondanis is going to GO OFF #KSIDanis | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/KRfCwDV28a — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) November 20, 2022

Danis has frequently kept his name in the news for all the wrong reasons, even though he hasn’t competed since 2019. This week, he was jaw-jacked by mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter-turned boxer, Anthony Taylor, and on the same day, he slapped KSI, which most likely got him the upcoming boxing match.

KSI, a famous YouTuber-turned boxer, turned heads in August when he fought two opponents in one night, defeating “Swarmz” (a.k.a. Brandon Scott) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda, at MF & DAZN: X Series 001 (watch it).

Danis is an undefeated MMA fighter who went 2-0 in Bellator with two first-round submissions. “El Jefe” has been out of action since 2019 because of several surgeries. Danis rose to fame through his association with UFC megastar, Conor McGregor. However, he is now most famous for his out of the cage antics, such as getting choked out by a Jersey shore bar bouncer and his run-ins with Nate Diaz ... among other embarrassments.

Here’s the real question: Will Danis even make it to the fight? Time will tell.