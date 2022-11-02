Arnold Allen boots Calvin Kattar from featherweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Streaking featherweight contender Arnold Allen blasted his way into the division Top 5 at the expense of veteran bruiser Calvin Kattar, who dropped a technical knockout loss to the “Almighty” Englishman after blowing out his knee to open the second stanza.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Israel Adesanya

3. (T) Islam Makhachev

3. (T) Kamaru Usman +1

5. Leon Edwards

6. Francis Ngannou

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Aljamain Sterling

9. Jiri Prochazka

10. Deiveson Figueiredo

11. Dustin Poirier

12. Jon Jones

13. Max Holloway

14. Brandon Moreno

15. Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval +1

5. Alex Perez +1

6. Matheus Nicolau +1

7. Matt Schnell +1

8. David Dvorak +2

9. Amir Albazi

10. Tim Elliott +1

11. Manel Kape +2

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Jeffrey Molina +1

14. Muhammad Mokaev +1

14. Tyson Nam *NR

Note: Askar Askarov, previously ranked No. 4, released from UFC.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Sean O’Malley

2. Merab Dvalishvili +1

3. Petr Yan -1

4. Marlon Vera

5. T.J. Dillashaw

6. Cory Sandhagen

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Song Yadong

11. Ricky Simon

12. Frankie Edgar

13. Umar Nurmagomedov

14. Adrian Yanez

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen +2

5. Josh Emmett -1

6. Chan Sung Jung +1

7. Calvin Kattar -2

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Dan Ige

13. Edson Barboza

14. Ilia Topuria

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Rafael dos Anjos

8. Mateusz Gamrot

9. Arman Tsarukyan

10. Jalin Turner

11. Damir Ismagulov

12. Dan Hooker

13. Conor McGregor

14. Tony Ferguson

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Geoff Neal

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Sean Brady

9. Vicente Luque

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov

11. Jorge Masvidal

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Neil Magny

14. Daniel Rodriguez

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Alex Pereira

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Dricus Du Plessis

14. Chris Curtis

15. Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Jamahal Hill

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Nikita Krylov

9. Paul Craig

10. Volkan Oezdemir

11. Johnny Walker

12. Ryan Spann

13. Jim Crute +1

14. Khalil Rountree *NR

15. Dustin Jacoby -2

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Tai Tuivasa

5. Sergei Pavlovich

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Chris Daukaus

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Blagoy Ivanov

15. Shamil Abdurakhimov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. (T) Julianna Pena

3. (T) Carla Esparza

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Weili Zhang

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Taila Santos

13. Manon Fiorot

14. Yan Xiaonan

15. Irene Aldana

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Yan Xiaonan

6. Mackenzie Dern

7. Amanda Lemos

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Virna Jandiroba

11. Michelle Waterson

12. Angela Hill

13. Emily Ducote

14. Luana Pinheiro

15. Jessica Penne

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Manon Fiorot

2. Talia Santos

3. Katlyn Chookagian

4. Lauren Murphy

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Casey O’Neill

11. Maycee Barber

12. Erin Blanchfield

13. Tracy Cortez

14. Cynthia Calvillo

15. Molly McCann

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Miesha Tate

11. Julia Avila

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Norma Dumont

14. Mayra Bueno Silva

15. Josiane Nunes

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the women’s strawweight division, following the UFC Vegas 64: “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” MMA event scheduled for Sat., Nov. 5, 2022 on ESPN+ from APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.