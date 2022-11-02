 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Is broke Henry Cejudo desperate for a fight? ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname.

An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.

It didn’t take long for Cejudo to express interest in returning from retirement. Recently, he rejoined the USADA testing pool, and after UFC 280, it seems like he’s the frontrunner to face off against champion Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo has called for a March battle with “The Funkmaster,” but Sterling has requested more time to prepare.

The other top option for a title shot, Sean O’Malley, has his own theory about why Cejudo is so eager to return to action. Per a rumor from “Suga,” Cejudo is broke and needs the cash!

“I heard from someone close to Henry that he’s got like $37 in the bank and he’s literally doing anything to try and book a fight and get some money,” O’Malley said on The MMA Hour (via Cole Shelton). “I don’t know Henry’s like opening main card, co-main event dude. Even if him and Aljo go fight it’ll be a co-main event on some card. I feel like every time we talk about this guy, it’s like is he actually coming back? Ya know? I don’t know, I don’t put much thought into that.”

Now, I have no insider information on Cejudo’s finances nor how he spends his money. However, following Cejudo on social media, he does get booked to speak publicly. In addition, he’s gained some serious acclaim as a coach, working with top athletes like Jiri Prochazka, Zhang Weili, and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Both of those sound like lucrative occupations, but perhaps O’Malley knows best.

If you’ve been feeling like a lot of UFC main events have ended bizarrely this year, you’re correct!

A new booking for UFC Seoul:

Internet memes collided at UFC 280.

Chase Sherman fights this weekend, but the other “Vanilla Gorilla,” Jason Witt has announced his retirement from MMA. His brawl with Bryan Barberena is a great one!

Andre Fili has scored a sponsorship with Harley Davidson!

Is “Platinum” Mike Perry the MMA world’s best hope against Jake Paul? I’d give him a better chance than Nate Diaz!

I don’t know how I’ve never seen this clip, but it’s hilarious.

Rico Verhoeven kicks just seem to barely clip the head, but they always hurt!

Experts get to break the rules!

Stunned him with several hard shots then lined up a wicked spin kick on a wounded opponent — that’s how to make a highlight reel!

I am reminded of Se7en.

