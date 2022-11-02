Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname.

An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.

It didn’t take long for Cejudo to express interest in returning from retirement. Recently, he rejoined the USADA testing pool, and after UFC 280, it seems like he’s the frontrunner to face off against champion Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo has called for a March battle with “The Funkmaster,” but Sterling has requested more time to prepare.

The other top option for a title shot, Sean O’Malley, has his own theory about why Cejudo is so eager to return to action. Per a rumor from “Suga,” Cejudo is broke and needs the cash!

“I heard from someone close to Henry that he’s got like $37 in the bank and he’s literally doing anything to try and book a fight and get some money,” O’Malley said on The MMA Hour (via Cole Shelton). “I don’t know Henry’s like opening main card, co-main event dude. Even if him and Aljo go fight it’ll be a co-main event on some card. I feel like every time we talk about this guy, it’s like is he actually coming back? Ya know? I don’t know, I don’t put much thought into that.”

Now, I have no insider information on Cejudo’s finances nor how he spends his money. However, following Cejudo on social media, he does get booked to speak publicly. In addition, he’s gained some serious acclaim as a coach, working with top athletes like Jiri Prochazka, Zhang Weili, and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Both of those sound like lucrative occupations, but perhaps O’Malley knows best.

Insomnia

If you’ve been feeling like a lot of UFC main events have ended bizarrely this year, you’re correct!

In UFC history, there have been 13 main events that have ended due to unforeseen/accidental injury. Four of those have been in 2022. #UFCVegas63 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 30, 2022

A new booking for UFC Seoul:

Internet memes collided at UFC 280.

Hasbulla is no fan of Liver King pic.twitter.com/Itlw1DJyqJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 1, 2022

Related Fan Threatened To Kill Fighter If He Won At UFC 280

Chase Sherman fights this weekend, but the other “Vanilla Gorilla,” Jason Witt has announced his retirement from MMA. His brawl with Bryan Barberena is a great one!

Andre Fili has scored a sponsorship with Harley Davidson!

Is “Platinum” Mike Perry the MMA world’s best hope against Jake Paul? I’d give him a better chance than Nate Diaz!

I don’t know how I’ve never seen this clip, but it’s hilarious.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Rico Verhoeven kicks just seem to barely clip the head, but they always hurt!

Rico Verhoeven TKO5 Hesdy Gerges pic.twitter.com/S18OyiixiS — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) October 29, 2022

Experts get to break the rules!

Don't reach back, unless you're Jason Morris and ready to launch opps into orbit with a lat whip. Morris is a 2x Olympic/World medalist in judo and a D1 All-American in wrestling and was able to make a lot of judo techniques work without the gi jacket.

https://t.co/PD2K0itiHY pic.twitter.com/CRRlyzxpVq — Dan Sweeney (@DPSBreakdowns) October 28, 2022

Stunned him with several hard shots then lined up a wicked spin kick on a wounded opponent — that’s how to make a highlight reel!

My goddd. Austrian lightweight prospect Bogdan Grad improves to 10-1 with a beautiful spinning heel kick finish at Cage Fight Series 12. pic.twitter.com/iAGQrFxv8Y — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 29, 2022

Random Land

I am reminded of Se7en.

A train that runs through residential apartments in China. pic.twitter.com/X8k7lp5aJH — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 30, 2022

Midnight Music: Final mom pick of this trip! Expect a return to sad folk songs or angry rap music tomorrow.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.