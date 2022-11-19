Kennedy Nzechukwu made the most out of his makeshift main event spot earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight contender stopped veteran Ion Cutelaba with a sensational second-round TKO (knee and punches).

In addition to the light heavyweight banger, UFC Vegas 65 spit out a collection of knockouts and memorable Octagon performances. Check some of them out below and let us know your favorite:

Jack Della Maddalena scored his third-straight knockout finish as a member of the UFC roster with a blistering stoppage over welterweight Danny Roberts (watch HERE)

Welterweight veteran Muslim Salikhov put on a striking clinic against hard-nosed knockout artist Andre Fialho to claim a third-round TKO

Natalia Silva pushed her UFC women’s flyweight record to 2-0 with a sensational spinning back kick TKO over a debuting Tereza Bleda (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 65 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu Performance of the Night: Muslim Salikhov Performance of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena Performance of the Night: Natalia Silva

For complete UFC Vegas 65 results and coverage click here.