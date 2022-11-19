 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 65 bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena leads $50K winners with early TKO

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena v Salikhov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Kennedy Nzechukwu made the most out of his makeshift main event spot earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight contender stopped veteran Ion Cutelaba with a sensational second-round TKO (knee and punches).

In addition to the light heavyweight banger, UFC Vegas 65 spit out a collection of knockouts and memorable Octagon performances. Check some of them out below and let us know your favorite:

  • Jack Della Maddalena scored his third-straight knockout finish as a member of the UFC roster with a blistering stoppage over welterweight Danny Roberts (watch HERE)
  • Welterweight veteran Muslim Salikhov put on a striking clinic against hard-nosed knockout artist Andre Fialho to claim a third-round TKO
  • Natalia Silva pushed her UFC women’s flyweight record to 2-0 with a sensational spinning back kick TKO over a debuting Tereza Bleda (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 65 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu

Performance of the Night: Muslim Salikhov

Performance of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena

Performance of the Night: Natalia Silva

For complete UFC Vegas 65 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania