Surging welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena looked sensational yet again earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Australian fighter stopped veteran Danny Roberts with a beautiful first-round TKO (punches).

Maddalena was firing on all cylinders from the opening bell. He dictated range, controlled Roberts’ offensive attacks, and found multiple openings to put “Hot Chocolate” on the defensive. Maddalena kept pushing forward and landed a collection of strikes along the cage that stopped Roberts in his tracks and forced the referee’s hand.

Maddalena, 26, now has three-straight first-round finishes to start his UFC career and is on a 13-fight win streak overall. Without getting too carried away it looks Maddalena is going to be a real problem at 170 pounds heading into 2023. He called for a spot on the upcoming UFC 284 card in Australia so we’ll see if the promotion grants his wish.

