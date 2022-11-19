Miles Johns may have won a close contest against Vince Morales earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the bantamweight contender did so without his head coach by his side.

Johns, who trains at Glory MMA and Fitness, is coached by former UFC fighter James Krause. The bantamweight fighter was expecting to have Krause in his corner for his “Prelims” clash with Morales, especially considering he took this fight on just two weeks notice, but Krause was nowhere to be found.

That’s because the MMA coach was suspended by UFC just 24 hours before the start of UFC Vegas 65. According to Johns, Krause learned about his suspension while at the dinner table on Friday night.

I think Miles Johns just suggested that James Krause got suspended: "My coach last night at the dinner table got pulled and they said the UFC was suspending him" #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/22iS0EAJlR — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 19, 2022

“My coach last night at the dinner table got pulled and they said the UFC was suspending him,” said Johns during his post-fight interview (shown above).

So why did Krause get suspended just one day before Johns was competing at UFC Vegas 65?

Krause, who has made a side living out of betting on MMA fights, is currently wrapped up in a potential betting scandal that occurred earlier this month at UFC Vegas 64. The incident involved one of Krause’s fighters, Darrick Minner, who lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by first-round TKO. The suspicion is that a knee injury leaked from Minner’s team with late money coming in on Nuerdanbieke to score a finish. The incident is now being investigated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to see if there was in fact foul play.

It’s unknown at this time the extent of Krause’s UFC suspension. The promotion may need to let NSAC conduct a full investigation before letting him coach again.

