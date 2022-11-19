 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 277: Lewis v Pavlovich Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 65 On ESPN+

HARD-HITTING HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022, with an adrenaline-fueled bout that will see No. 7-ranked Heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, and No. 12-seeded Serghei Spivac collide in a thrilling main event. In UFC Vegas 65’s co-main event, exciting Light Heavyweight all-action fighters Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba will lock horns in “Sin City.”

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

This is crushing news for a lackluster card from inside the UFC Apex, where Lewis has carved out a 3-0 record. It is unknown at this time what exactly knocked Lewis out of this main event, but it’s probably something pretty serious if “Black Beast” wasn’t able to compete.

As expected, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community was not happy with the announcement. We’re all wishing a speedy recovery for Lewis, but it’s a brutal hit on a combat weekend lacking depth of any kind.

Check out some of the reaction to Lewis’ withdrawal below:

For complete UFC Vegas 65 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania