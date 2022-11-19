Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”

This is crushing news for a lackluster card from inside the UFC Apex, where Lewis has carved out a 3-0 record. It is unknown at this time what exactly knocked Lewis out of this main event, but it’s probably something pretty serious if “Black Beast” wasn’t able to compete.

As expected, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community was not happy with the announcement. We’re all wishing a speedy recovery for Lewis, but it’s a brutal hit on a combat weekend lacking depth of any kind.

Check out some of the reaction to Lewis’ withdrawal below:

main event is OFF?????? pic.twitter.com/Nz7lfr15me — Conner Burks (@connerburks) November 19, 2022

As crazy as it sounds....should've done Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts as the main event now. Just saying. #UFCVegas65 — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) November 19, 2022

wtf my entire weekend revolved around seeing Derrick Lewis do this over an unconscious body:#UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/H0XroXSXxP — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) November 19, 2022

Put me on a plane. I can make 265 and I'm ready to go. $5,000 dead or alive. @ufc — Boogerbeard (@Boogerbeard1) November 19, 2022

Nothing says UFC Apex Main Event like Kennedy Nzechukwu v Ion Cutelaba — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 19, 2022

So I rush home just to see the news that Derrick Lewis and Spivak is off #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/76m8h5mH6c — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) November 19, 2022

Very unfortunate. Best wishes to Derrick Lewis https://t.co/ixADxmWLGt — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 19, 2022

Wowwww Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac main event cancelled 30 minutes before the main card is supposed to start… Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba the main event now, these are DARK days — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) November 19, 2022

The Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivak is cancelled. The new Main Event will be a Life Coaching Seminar taught by Sean Strickland. #UFC — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) November 19, 2022

Hey @ufc get me a flight to Vegas. I fight spivac today #UFCVegas65 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) November 19, 2022

