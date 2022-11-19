 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking: Derrick Lewis rushed to hospital, UFC Vegas 65’s main event canceled last-minute

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Spivac Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Derrick Lewis was sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon and subsequently removed from his UFC Vegas 65 main event clash with Serghei Spivac due to a non-COVID related illness.

Midway through UFC Vegas 65’s “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+ reports began to surface that Lewis was sent to the hospital for an undisclosed reason. Mixed martial arts (MMA) reporters on site started to wonder what would happen to “Black Beast” and his scheduled main event bout with Spivak.

According to additional reports, Lewis eventually returned from the hospital and was still trying to compete. Unfortunately, UFC officials were forced to pull the plug on the main event and Lewis was removed from the card. The announcement was made official by UFC Vegas 65’s broadcast team.

Lewis, 37, is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich so this was a big opportunity for the heavyweight knockout king to regain some momentum. “Black Beast” will have to wait a little longer to get back inside of the Octagon. That is if he’s able to return from whatever illness is preventing him from making the walk this weekend.

Due to Lewis vs. Spivak being canceled, UFC Vegas 65 will now be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

For complete UFC Vegas 65 results and coverage click here.

