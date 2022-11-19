 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Natalia Silva destroys Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick from hell | UFC Vegas 65

By Dan Hiergesell
Natalia Silva scored a memorable finish earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped 20-year-old newcomer Tereza Bleda with a third-round TKO (spinning back kick and punches).

Bleda was making her Octagon debut and wasted little time working towards a clinch to utilize her strong grappling. Silva was game, though, as she defended nicely and even scored a takedown of her own. The grappling exchanges left Bleda exhausted after just five minutes of action. That allowed Silva to start landing with her hands and eventually she scored an insane spinning back kick in Round 3 that sent Bleda to the ground. Silva followed suit with a few strong punches before the referee stepped in.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Silva, 25, has now won her last eight professional fights and pushes her UFC record to 2-0. This was an impressive showing to say the least and a performance that should put Silva on the cusp of the women’s flyweight top 15 entering 2023.

