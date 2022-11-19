Another round of social media boxing matches will unfold later tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) as the MF & DAZN “X Series 003” event gets underway from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

On Friday, the “X Series 003” weigh ins was hijacked by mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Dillon Danis. The Conor McGregor wannabe found himself in two brawls that set the combat community ablaze. One came against YouTube sensation, KSI, who will co-promote tonight’s “X Series 003” card. The other was against veteran fighter, Anthony Taylor, who nearly knocked Danis down against a parking lot truck. It was chaotic to say the least.

While Danis, KSI, nor Taylor will be competing on tonight’s card, the buzz surrounding the “X Series 003” event has grown exponentially. With a collection of entertaining fights on the docket — including a main event scrap between heavyweights Hasim Rahim Jr. and Greg Hardy and a clash between social media stars Deen The Great and Walid Sharks — the action should deliver across the board.

We’ve compiled all the ways to watch the boxing card below:

Start Time

Sat., Nov. 19, 2022, from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas

DAZN PPV main card begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

“Rahim Jr. vs. Hardy” main event begins around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“X Series 003” PPV main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch it here).

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“X Series 003” main card will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Main card