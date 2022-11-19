Highlights! Vadim Nemkov dominates Corey Anderson, wins $1 million Light Heavyweight Grand Prix | Bellator 288

Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson went to war for a second time in seven months last night (Sat., Nov. 18, 2022) at Bellator 288 in a championship rematch that marked the finale of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. And while Anderson seemed to be in control of their first encounter at Bellator 277 before it ended in a no contest (NC), the rematch wasn’t close at all.

For five rounds, Nemkov stuffed everyone of “Overtime’s” take downs and utilized his crisp striking and kicking attack to stifle Anderson and keep him at bay, essentially neutralizing his wrestling. Throughout the fight, Nemkov took risks with multiple spinning back fists and wheel-kicks, clipping Anderson on one occasion and subsequently dropping him to the floor.

As for Anderson, once his wrestling was non-effective, his standup wasn’t much help for him because Nemkov kept dominating the exchanges.

After 25 minutes of action, Nemkov walked away with a clear-cut unanimous decision win, his 205-pound title, the Grand Prix belt to go along with a $1 million-dollar payday. He also set up his next fight, as he will defend his title against Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 290 on Feb. 4, 2023 on CBS.

Headlining that event will be a Heavyweight championship rematch as division king, Ryan Bader, takes on Fedor Emelianeko — Nemkov’s mentor — in what will be “The Last Emperor’s” farewell fight.

For complete Bellator 288 play-by-play updates and results click here.