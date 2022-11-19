Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 65 main event

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac will collide in the UFC Vegas 65 main event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. “The Black Beast” has not competed since getting stopped by Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 back in July. As for Spivac (15-3), he’s coming off back-to-back technical knockout wins over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

Check out their official UFC Vegas 65 video preview embedded above.

