Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches).

Alexander, who entered this main event showdown with a 2-0 record under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) banner, was supposed to have his hardest test to date. Beltran is a veteran of combat sports and a savage when it comes to bare knuckle boxing. Alexander was ultimately able to outmuscle the 40-year-old Beltran and put the pressure on him in Round 2. Beltran failed to evade Alexander’s punches and was forced to cover up along the ropes. Alexander clobbered him until the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Alexander, who made his BKFC debut just over one year ago, has enjoyed a bit of a career resurgence after losing six out of his last seven MMA fights. The former UFC knockout artist will take a 3-0 BKFC record into 2023 and push for an eventual shot at the title.