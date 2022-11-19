Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Sat. Nov. 19, 2022), two titles were on the line at One on Prime 4 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore when Christian Lee battled Kiamrian Abbasov and Rodtang fought Joseph Lasiri.

Abbasov wasted zero time, attacking his opponent with a huge flurry of left hooks at the start of the fight. Lee attempted to fire from his back foot, but he took a lot of hard shots in the opening minute. The Lightweight champion survived, however, and landed a big-but-brief takedown from the clinch.

When the two returned to their feet, Lee started sticking his opponent with sharp, straight punches. Lee seemed to really be taking over when Abbasov dropped his opponent with a huge looping shot! Lee was out on his feet and took a murderous beating, but he somehow managed to wobble around just enough that referee Herb Dean allowed the fight to continue ... and Lee scored a takedown after the beating!

The first five minutes were simply insane.

Both men were exhausted by the second, but Lee kept up a high pace. He scored an early takedown and landed some heavy shots throughout the round, but Abbasov did manage to bully his opponent a couple times. Mostly, it was a nice rebound round for Lee.

The third frame saw each man score between deep breaths. Lee was the more consistent fight, scoring with lots of straight right hands and some nice kicks. Abbasov did good work on the counter, finding a home for several hard uppercuts. He spent a lot of the round getting pushed around, however.

Round four proved to be a brilliant display of Lee’s striking. His sharp 1-2 was still on display, but Lee really mixed it up by chopping into the calf and landing nasty step knees to the body. At one point, he threw a flurry of right elbows, which proved the perfect setup for a double leg takedown. Abbasov was too exhausted to defend himself from bottom position, and another flurry of elbows from mount earned Lee double champ status.

Check out some of the highlights:

Kiamrian Abbasov drops the HAMMER on Christian Lee in Round 1! How is he still standing?!



In the co-main event, Rodtang dominated Lasiri for five rounds. Rodtang began the fight as a Southpaw, but from either stance, he was ripping low kicks right away. When Rodtang committed to his first true combination of the fight, every big shot he fired to the body and skull landed clean. Lasiri attempted a jump knee and spin, but Rodtang seemed to see it all coming. The Italian landed a decent 1-2 late in the round, but Rodtang was thoroughly in control after three minutes.

Heavy left hooks and right low kicks continued into the second for Rodtang. The damage was building, as Rodtang pursued his foe mercilessly with shots at every level. He landed a lot of elbows, as well as a trip in the second.

Rodtang returned to Southpaw and started slamming home left liver kicks. Lasiri did connect on a nice spinning back kick, but Rodtang shook it off and fired back. Lasiri landed some jabs too, but there was just no slowing the assault of the Thai athlete. Still, it was a better round.

Lasiri really started the fourth well. He was jabbing, hooking, and moving well, and Rodtang walked into quite a few shots. Just as it seemed like Lasiri might take a round, Rodtang hurt his opponent with a left hook to the body and then dropped with a left upstairs as well.

Lasiri needed something huge in the fifth, but he was hesitant to engage, much to Rodtang’s chagrin. The Thai fighter did a lot of posturing and complaining about his opponent’s circling, but he still managed to drop him once more in the fifth to really secure the victory.

Check out the highlights below:

"Iron Man" swag



gotta love Rodtang pic.twitter.com/RKwgDa9nAv — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 19, 2022

Rodtang delivers every single time. 50-43 pic.twitter.com/Dmk2diX1Ta — Will (@ChillemDafoe) November 19, 2022

Insomnia

It’s a good idea to ask your friends who know more than you BEFORE you make a bet.

That was the exact face @joerogan made when I told him the bet. Did not install me with the most confidence. pic.twitter.com/ROM53FRxbt — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 18, 2022

I’ve posted Darren Till roasting randoms previously, so here’s the inverse.

Darren Till been in that sweat suit for 6 months and don’t look remotely slimmer — ted (@tedashbrock) November 18, 2022

This is a damn good Flyweight booking between men who should be considered in the title picture, even if they are not necessarily huge names.

Does Yoel Romero deserve the next Bellator title shot? Maybe not, but it’s the most marketable option, and the man is 45 years old. LET IT RIP!

Derrick Lewis has been doing the same three techniques for ten years, and it still works most of the time.

derrick lewis just standing up.pic.twitter.com/Mvf5ChTVPS — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) November 18, 2022

The unlikely origin of Mike Perry vs. Max Griffin:

Matt Brown being into Megadeath is remarkably on brand. “The Immortal” has skills!

A very kind homage from coach to athlete.

Related Edgar Reflects On Final UFC Fight

Slips, rips, and KO clips

SUMO!

Day6

Km Daieishō 3-2

Św Hōshōryū 4-1

Eishō won their first 2 bouts, but Hoss has won 3 straight since then. #kyushubasho2022 pic.twitter.com/Mq9g82LlCc — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) November 18, 2022

Day6

M1 Takayasu 4-1

Św Mitakeumi 4-1

Even after losing ōzeki status Yasu has dominated their matchups, though in the last few basho they’ve mostly traded losses evenly. #kyushubasho2022 pic.twitter.com/kxMMOeQlmo — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) November 18, 2022

Day6

Św Wakatakakage 3-2

M2 Ichinojō 2-3

Ichi beat WTK on day 1 in Nagoya to set the pace for his yūshō run, but WTK beat him last time - they have a 4-4 matchup. Video starts mid-bout, a bit bloody. #kyushubasho2022 pic.twitter.com/bw05mtcU9S — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) November 18, 2022

Knocking a man cold at 125-pounds means you get to shoot your UFC shot!

The tricky thing about the Suleov Stretch is there isn’t really a great defense to it, other than don’t get there in the first place!

Nate Ghareeb with a nasty submission to win the belt#CES71

pic.twitter.com/DJLQCNx6FH — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 18, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.