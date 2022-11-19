If a clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington is next on deck at 170 pounds then we may finally see “Chaos” be put to sleep.

This is according to Chimaev, who is doing his best to create conflict with just about every fighter in the UFC’s welterweight and middleweight division these days. Chimaev has remained undefeated since his Octagon debut back in 2020 and is eager to get his hands on a UFC title. That could mean a potential clash with Covington at 170 pounds sometime in early 2023.

Chimaev, who is under the assumption that he will dominate anybody the promotion puts in his way, is pretty confident that he’d wipe the floor with Covington. Despite “Chaos” being a top contender in the division for the last four years and only losing to Kamaru Usman since 2015, Khamzat doesn’t believe Covington will be that much of a threat.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (shown below), Chimaev predicted that he would knock Covington out or submit him fairly easily. Either way, “Borz” plans on putting the wrestler to sleep.

Khamzat predicts a nap in Colby's future if they ever fight



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/P4yqxZ4J6p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 18, 2022

“Colby [Covington], I can take him down, submit him, I can knock him out,” said Chimaev. “[Kamaru] Usman dropped him. [Jorge] Masvidal dropped him, so why not me? If I punch him, he will not come up, you know. He will sleep there long time.”

A matchup between Khamzat and Covington has been in the works for a hot minute, but for now nothing has been made official. UFC president Dana White did say back in October that the promotion would look to potentially book the welterweight clash for UFC’s return to London next year. We shall see.