Former NFL star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Greg Hardy made another boxing appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at the MF & DAZN “X Series 003” boxing event live on DAZN from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when “Prince of War” took on professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr.

This was not the main event of the evening, but the heavyweight matchup delivered like it was. Both Hardy and Rahim hurt each other over the course of four rounds. Hardy captured the biggest moment of the fight with a second-round knockdown that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Rahman didn’t give up and even hurt Hardy when he returned to his feet.

In the end, it was Hardy who captured the unanimous decision win over the professional boxer. Hardy may have failed at his chance to become a UFC star, but it seems like he’s found his calling on these whacky boxing cards.

Check out some of the action below:

Greg Hardy drops Hasim Rahman Jr. and ends up winning the fight via unanimous decision!!pic.twitter.com/PPCPOoQEfm — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 20, 2022

Welp Greg Hardy beats Hasim Rahman Jr. Via unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/ky2H21Pgts — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) November 20, 2022

