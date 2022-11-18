Dillon Danis has not competed professionally since claiming a submission win at Bellator 222 back in 2019, but the BJJ ace is still keeping busy outside of the cage.

On Friday, Danis was in attendance for the Misfits Boxing weigh ins ahead of Saturday’s DAZN X Series 003 event in Austin, Texas. Danis is not competing, but that didn’t stop the Conor McGregor henchman from making headlines with a collection of brawls (watch HERE). It was unsavory to say the least, especially considering Danis came out looking like the loser in both scuffles.

First, Danis came face-to-face with YouTube sensation, KSI, who is co-promoting Saturday’s event on DAZN. After exchanging a few words Danis struck KSI before spiking a beer in his face. The two were quickly broken up. Next, Danis got into it with professional fighter Anthony Taylor outside in the parking lot. After a few explicit insults were exchanged Taylor was able to work his was towards Danis and landed a powerful right hand, which wobbled Danis into the back of a nearby truck.

Related Watch Danis Get Subbed By Security

The entire scene was wild to say the least. Danis isn’t even competing this weekend and somehow made another headline. He didn’t come out on top in either incident so maybe next time Danis will think before putting his big boy pants on.

As expected, the combat community was all over Danis and his multiple brawls moments after they transpired. Check below to view some of the hilarious reaction:

Dillon Danis taking Ls in the streets is the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/wsTdkcw7VX — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 18, 2022

Dillion Danis has made a career out of getting humiliated https://t.co/O3SQDaxOCB — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 18, 2022

that wasn’t a brawl that was Dani’s getting punched https://t.co/9soxENmuq2 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 18, 2022

Just got banned and can’t come to the event tomorrow pic.twitter.com/64CRzi2311 — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) November 18, 2022

Seems like Danis's brand these days is just...this. Skirmishes at events where there's pushing, slapping or getting doused with whatever bystanders have in hand. https://t.co/hUlC37ymsF — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 18, 2022

Props to Dillon Danis who is currently attempting to take at least one L in every state in America, keep going Dillon you got this! pic.twitter.com/spx3hzoP9S — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) November 18, 2022

Dannis trying to Andy Kaufman his way through combat sports seems like it's only going to start getting worse and worse for him. https://t.co/KmPrtCebGQ — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) November 18, 2022

Anthony Taylor: *lands a right hook on Dillon Danis's chin*



Dillon Danis: pic.twitter.com/6dL9MrF1fp — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) November 18, 2022

Dillon Danis hasn’t landed a punch since 2019 and he’s been in at least 2 fights this year — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 18, 2022