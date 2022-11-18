 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter cooks up hilarious commentary for Dillon Danis brawls: ‘He hasn’t landed a punch since 2019’

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 05, 2021 Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Dillon Danis has not competed professionally since claiming a submission win at Bellator 222 back in 2019, but the BJJ ace is still keeping busy outside of the cage.

On Friday, Danis was in attendance for the Misfits Boxing weigh ins ahead of Saturday’s DAZN X Series 003 event in Austin, Texas. Danis is not competing, but that didn’t stop the Conor McGregor henchman from making headlines with a collection of brawls (watch HERE). It was unsavory to say the least, especially considering Danis came out looking like the loser in both scuffles.

First, Danis came face-to-face with YouTube sensation, KSI, who is co-promoting Saturday’s event on DAZN. After exchanging a few words Danis struck KSI before spiking a beer in his face. The two were quickly broken up. Next, Danis got into it with professional fighter Anthony Taylor outside in the parking lot. After a few explicit insults were exchanged Taylor was able to work his was towards Danis and landed a powerful right hand, which wobbled Danis into the back of a nearby truck.

The entire scene was wild to say the least. Danis isn’t even competing this weekend and somehow made another headline. He didn’t come out on top in either incident so maybe next time Danis will think before putting his big boy pants on.

As expected, the combat community was all over Danis and his multiple brawls moments after they transpired. Check below to view some of the hilarious reaction:

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania